Vignesh Shivan kisses Nayanthara during birthday celebrations in Dubai in unseen video, says it was ‘too emotional’

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated his 37th birthday in a grand way with his wife-actor Nayanthara, his mother and some close friends in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared several posts comprising videos and pictures from the celebrations. Vignesh shared a few pictures featuring himself and Nayanthara. The duo spent some time together on a boat in the evening as the skyline was seen behind them. He captioned the post, "Dreamy days" and added the hashtags--best birthday gift, best birthday ever and life is beautiful. (Also Read | Nayanthara surprises Vignesh Shivan on birthday with ‘dreamy’ celebrations below Burj Khalifa in Dubai)

In a video, he was seen kissing Nayanthara on the forehead as she and others sang the birthday song for him. Vignesh was surrounded by his family and friends. He captioned the post, "It’s my 8th birthday with you my thangamey (beloved) #nayanthara. You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one!"

He also added, "But ….This one was too emotional! Thank you for being the lover you are! You know what makes me the happiest and you gave me exactly that! To more years of love, happiness and peace! Thank you. Love you and the way you love me, more and more!!" In the comments section, a fan wrote, “The way she peps you up.” A comment read, “OMG! Nayan! She is really cute.”

In an earlier post, Vignesh wrote about taking his mother on foreign trips and seeing her priceless reaction. He also posted several pictures with his mother. He wrote, “It’s always been a dream to take my mother to foreign countries and see the way her face changes when she sees tall buildings new people and newer things, the happiness I look for in her face .. makes sense, gives me satisfaction, completion and sense of accomplishment, gives me meaning for all the hard work that I do!"

"And goes on top of all the good things life has offered to me! As you keep manifesting for good and great things … these few days….The moments around my birthday this year … the days with my family visiting Dubai and all the excitement and happiness that I was cherishing with them will always stay warm in my heart. Thanking God and the universe for ticking most of my bucket list wishes by now," he added.

Vignesh and Nayanthara, who had been dating for almost seven years, married on June 9. Actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam among others attended their wedding in Mahabalipuram.

Vijay will next work with actor Ajith Kumar on a yet-untitled project which will go on the floors next year. Nayanthara will be next seen in GodFather alongside Mohan Lal. She also has Atlee's next action thriller film Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan. It is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

