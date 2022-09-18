Nayanthara surprises Vignesh Shivan on birthday with ‘dreamy’ celebrations below Burj Khalifa in Dubai. See pics

Vignesh Shivan said he received an ‘awesome surprise’ from actor-wife Nayanthara on his birthday. The filmmaker shared pictures from his ‘dreamy’ birthday celebrations on Instagram. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in Dubai, where they posed in front of Burj Khalifa during their midnight celebration. The filmmaker turned 37 on September 18. Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look smitten with each other as they pose together in Valencia

On Sunday, Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a long note along with his birthday pictures. The filmmaker expressed gratitude as he thanked his wife and loved ones. Sharing photos of him and Nayanthara, along with their family, Vignesh wrote in his caption, "A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family… Awesome surprise by my wife... my thangam (sweetheart)… a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me! Can’t get better and more special than this. Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life!"

Vignesh and Nayanthara, who had been dating for almost seven years, married on June 9. Actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, music composer AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam were some of the guests, who attended the star-studded wedding at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram.

A documentary based on the love story and the dreamy wedding of Vignesh and Nayanthara will soon premiere on Netflix. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the documentary will see the couple narrating their journey right from falling in love to tying the knot. On July 21, Netflix officially announced the documentary, which has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Nayanthara was last seen on the big screen in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and in O2, a survival drama, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be next seen in GodFather alongside actor Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to be released on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. She also has director Atlee's action thriller film Jawaan in pipeline. Nayanthara will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the film, which is all set to hit theatres on June 2, 2023.

