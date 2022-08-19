Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look smitten with each other as they pose together in Valencia. See pics

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara are on a holiday of their lives, weeks after their wedding. Vignesh has been sharing pictures from their Spain vacation on Instagram which have spread all over social media. After spending quality time in Barcelona, the newly married couple is currently holidaying in Valencia, and going by their pictures, it’s nothing short of a fairytale holiday. Also Read| Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share romantic dance on the streets of Spain

Overå last week, Vignesh has shared several pictures from the holiday on his Instagram page. Sharing the latest set of pictures from Valencia, in which they were twinning in white outfits, Vignesh wrote: “Love...Life...Some lovely pictures from the super talented Spanish Photographer @kelmib." In an earlier post, the couple can be seen pretending to kiss from a distance at the famous Kiss wall in Barcelona. This post was captioned, "At the #KissWall #Barcelona."

Previously, Vignesh had called the Spain holiday a 'much-needed vacation' as he shared pictures of him and Nayanthara from the country. He had written, "No Pain … No Spain #WorkHard#Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again...This vacay feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic!"

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in a grand but intimate ceremony in Chennai on June 9, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and Suriya among many other celebrities. The wedding has been documented in a Netflix special Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The documentary, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures, is expected to premiere on the OTT platform soon.

Vignesh Shivn will soon collaborate with actor Ajith Kumar on his next project, tentatively titled, AK62. Nayanthara was last seen in Tamil-language survival thriller O2. She will be making her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan next year. The action-thriller, directed by Atlee, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

