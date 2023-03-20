Vignesh Shivan shares unseen pic of Nayanthara and their twins, calls himself 'blessed'. See post

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has given his fans a glimpse of his wife-actor Nayanthara and their twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vignesh posted a photo featuring only the hands of Nayanthara and their twins as well as his own. (Also Read | Vignesh Shivan shares new pic with son; pens note about tough times, learning from 'humiliation and failure')

Vignesh Shivan has shared unseen photos of his 'loved ones'.

In the picture, Vignesh and Nayanthara held each other's hands and also the hands of their children. Both the toddlers were dressed in red outfits as they lay on a bed. A part of Nayanthara's face was visible as she looked at her babies. he geo-tagged the location as Chennai.

Vignesh captioned the post, "(Red heart emoji) happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones! Love is happiness, happiness is love & is all about, all the love you can have." He also added the hashtag--blessed. Reacting to the picture, a fan said, "Such a cute pic. God Bless your family." A comment read, "So sweet."

Vignesh regularly shares pictures on Instagram of his family members. Recently posting a photo with one of his sons, as he kissed him, he wrote a note. Vignesh said, "#ThankingGod and all the Kind people I met during these toughest of times, your warmness and belief in me not only helped me to find myself but also gave me the confidence to survive in this unpredictable, uncertain atmosphere! Today, am happy and looking forward to the future cos of your niceness! My Family, friends, well-wishers, and some really sweet fans, thank you."

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance. They became parents to Uyir and Ulagam in October last year via surrogacy.

Vignesh and Nayanthara Shivan launched their production banner Rowdy Pictures in 2021 and have backed critically-acclaimed movies such as Koozhangal, Netrikann, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal among others.

Their maiden Gujarati production Shubh Yatra will arrive in cinemas on April 28. The film, directed by Manish Saini, features actors Malhar Thakar, Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwalla, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi and Jay Bhatt.

