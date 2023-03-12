Vignesh Shivan shares new pic with son; pens note about tough times, learning from 'humiliation and failure'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a philosophical note about tough times in life. It arrived ahead of his sixth directorial, tentatively named Wikki 6. He posted a photo with one of his twin sons and talked about learning from humiliation and failure. Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn spotted with their twins at Mumbai airport

The photo featured Vignesh holding his son during the golden hour and placing a sweet kiss on him. With the setting sun in the background, the photo looks mesmerising. Sharing it, he wrote, "#NeverEverGiveUp gearing up for my #Wikki6 straight from the heart #ThankingGod and all the Kind people I met during these toughest of times your warmness and belief in me not only helped me to find myself but also gave me the confidence to survive in this unpredictable, uncertain atmosphere! Today, am happy and looking forward to the future cos of your niceness! My Family, friends, well wishers and some really sweet fans thank you."

“I thank the universe for giving me some time to breathe and feel all the moments with my babies!!! There's a lot of goodness in all the pain we go through in life and the experience of humiliation and failure teaches a lot more than what appreciation and Success could teach you,” he further added.

Soon after he shared the post, fans extended their support in the comments section. Joining them, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who worked with Vignesh in the 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, dropped a heart emoji for him. A fan commented, “Grow silently! You must believe it’s hard to cut the roots than the branches!” “Waiting for your comeback sir,” added another one.

His post came after reports suggested his exit from AK62. He was believed to be collaborating with actor Ajith for the film. Vignesh's wife, actor Nayanthara was also expected to come on board with the project. It was to be produced by Lyca, while Anirudh Ravichander was reportedly roped in for the film music. However, now it seems director Magizh Thirumeni has been signed to replace Vignesh. An official announcement on the same is still awaited.

