Vignesh Shivan wishes Nayanthara on her birthday, shares glimpse of celebration with cake

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 18, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Nayanthara turned 39 on Saturday. Check out how her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan wished the actor on her special day.

Nayanthara is celebrating her 39th birthday on November 18. To celebrate her special day, her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram account to share a sweet post. He also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations in his Instagram Stories. (Also read: Nayanthara joins Vignesh Shivan for a night stroll in Malaysia in new pics, he dedicates her a Tamil song)

Vignesh's Instagram post

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in the new picture posed on Instagram.

Vignesh shared a cute picture with Nayanthara on her birthday. The duo were seen with their sons Uyir and Ulagam, posing for the camera. Nayanthara and Vignesh twinned in green shirts in the picture. Vignesh kept the caption simple, which read, "Happy birthday My thangamey @nayanthara (kissing face emoticons)"

In his Instagram Stories, Vignesh shared a picture of the delicious chocolate cake from the birthday celebration. The words, ‘Happy Birthday my uyir ulagam,’ was designed on it. In the caption, Vignesh wrote, "Love you my uyir and ulagam @nayanthara Happy Birthday to You (red heart emoticon). All the beauty and meaning of my life is you and your happiness."

Vignesh Shivan via Instagram Stories.
Last year on June 9, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity. Among the guests who made it to their wedding were Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

On the first day of 2023, Vignesh had also shared on X to recall how 2022 was a special year for him. From marrying Nayanthara to becoming a father to twin boys, it was an eventful year for Vignesh. In the note, he wrote, “Getting blessed with two boys who just make me tear up every time I see them, every time I go near them... the tears from my eyes touch them before my lips could: ) Twoooo blessed I feel always, Thank God (sic).”

Nayanthara was last seen in her debut Hindi film, Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The Atlee directorial crossed 1100 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Nayanthara plays the lead role of a police officer in the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Sanjay Dutt.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

nayanthara vignesh shivan
