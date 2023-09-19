Actor Vijay Antony's daughter allegedly dies by suicide

Daughter of actor and music director Vijay Antony allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. She was found dead at her Chennai home, according to reports. The news of her death was confirmed by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Meera was reportedly 16. Also read: Vijay Antony undergoes 'major surgery' after accident on Pichaikkaran 2 set in Malaysia

Vijay Antony's daughter dies

Vijay Antony works predominantly in Tamil cinema.

Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "BREAKING: Actor and music director Vijay Antony's daughter Meera has committed suicide… at her home this morning. SHOCKING! RIP Meera." Vijay Antony's family and Meera's school friends will reportedly be questioned about her alleged suicide.

Reacting to an old tweet by Meera's mother, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted, “In March of this year, Mrs Fatima Vijay Antony was so happy that her daughter Meera Vijay Antony became the cultural secretary of her school students association. We all congratulated her on Twitter. She was the world to her parents. Can't imagine the pain.”

Meera's mom's old tweet resurfaces

Back in March, Fatima Vijay Antony took to the platform and shared a photo of Meera in a school uniform and tweeted that she achieved a milestone at school. She had written, “The Force behind my strength, the consolations to my tears, the reason for my stress (Naughtiness super loaded) my Thangakatti-chellakutty. Meera Vijay Antony, congrats baby.”

Mira studied at a private school in Chennai. As per an India Today report, Meera was taken to a private hospital in Chennai, where the doctors that examined her, declared her dead. She was reportedly under pressure and was getting treatment for the same.

Earlier this year, Vijay Antony was in news after he said he had undergone a surgery for jaw and nose injury due to his accident on the sets of his Tamil directorial debut film Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

