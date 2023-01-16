Vijay Antony injured on sets of Pichaikkaran 2 in Kuala Lumpur, hospitalised

Actor Vijay Antony on Monday met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming Tamil directorial debut film Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia. Vijay was injured while performing an action sequence which was being shot on the water. Following the accident, Vijay was immediately rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. (Also Read | Vijay Antony announces Pichaikkaran 2 on birthday, turns writer for the first time)

A source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times that the accident took place while Vijay was sailing a water boat. “They were shooting for an action sequence. He was riding a water boat which kind of lost control and rammed into a bigger boat which was carrying the cameraman’s crew and setup. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur. He’s recovering and stable,” the source said.

Vijay Antony makes his directorial debut with Pichaikkaran 2. It went on the floors a few months ago. Since then, the shooting of this film is going on in different parts of Malaysia. He was injured in an accident while shooting on Langkawi Island.

Following the accident, he was immediately given first aid at the shooting site and later taken to a private hospital in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, where he was admitted for treatment.

The project is the sequel to the highly successful Tamil drama Pichaikkaran, which was directed by Sasi and featured Vijay in the central role. The film is the story of a billionaire businessman who leads a 48-day-long secret life as a beggar as part of a religious offering to save his dying mother.

Apart from directing, Vijay is also producing and composing music for Pichaikkaran 2. The film also stars John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others. The film is gearing up for summer release.

Vijay also has a slew of projects gearing up for release this year. These include Tamilarasan, Agni Siragugal, Khaki, Kolai, Ratham, and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan among others.

