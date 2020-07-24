e-paper
Vijay Antony announces Pichaikkaran 2 on birthday, turns writer for the first time

Vijay Antony announces Pichaikkaran 2 on birthday, turns writer for the first time

Vijay Antony announced his new film Pichaikkaran 2, to be directed Priya Krishnaswamy. He has also turned a writer for the film.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:30 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Antony has three more projects in his kitty.
Vijay Antony has three more projects in his kitty.
         

Actor Vijay Antony on Friday announced Tamil film Pichaikkaran 2 on the occasion of his 45th birthday. The project, which will be directed by Priya Krishnaswamy, also marks his debut as a writer.

A sequel to the highly successful 2016 Tamil film Pichaikkaran, the sequel will go on the floors next year. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Vijay Antony took to Twitter to share the announcement poster of the project.

On teaming up with Priya Krishnaswamy, who recently helmed the National award-winning Tamil film Baaram, he said: “I’m delighted to associate with director Priya Krishnaswamy. Following her National award-winning Tamil feature film, she will be directing my next. Welcome Priya on board.”

 

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony has three more projects in his kitty. In one of his upcoming Tamil films Thamizharasan, he plays a cop. He also has big-budget multi-starrer Agni Siragugal, which has been predominantly shot abroad, in the pipeline.

He also has a yet-untitled action film with Vijay Milton for an action film, which will be produced by Pradeep Kumar, Kamal Bohra and G. Dhananjayan. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Antony and Vijay Milton, who is best known for films such as Golisoda and Kadugu. Milton has confirmed the film will be an out-and-out action film.

In one of his recent interviews, producer Dhananjayan told Times of India: “The entire film is set in the outdoors and the shoot will take place in exotic locations in Diu and Daman, with the songs shot in Goa. It will be an out-and-out action film. Vijay Milton will be writing, directing and shooting the film.”

The team plans to complete the project in one schedule. Therefore, they’re trying to get bulk dates from artistes. Dhananjayan also revealed that the film will feature another young hero. But, he also clarified that this won’t be a two-hero subject. “Vijay Antony will be the sole lead. But this character will drive the plot — though he will not be the antagonist,” he said.

