e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Top Tamil stars, technicians to face salary cut up to 50 per cent: report

Top Tamil stars, technicians to face salary cut up to 50 per cent: report

Tamil Film Producers’ Council has decided to cut salaries of Tamil stars and technicians, as per new report.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:52 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Actors Keerthy Suresh and Antony Vijay have reportedly slashed their remuneration.
Actors Keerthy Suresh and Antony Vijay have reportedly slashed their remuneration.
         

The members of Tamil Film Producers’ Council have apparently decided to slash salaries of top Tamil stars and technicians via a video conference on Wednesday. As per a report by The News Minute, producers have decided to cut salaries of popular stars and technicians by half.

“This is not just about top stars. We are looking at ways on how to tackle this loss of 40-50% faced by producers in this scenario. For some 50% may be reduced, but for others, 20% may be sufficient. We are trying to bring in a basic guideline of what can be reduced. This is our first agenda. We will discuss other production costs as well,” producer SR Prabhu was quoted in the report.

Prabhu further added that the decision was taken unanimously. However, he also said such decisions have been taken in the past but to no avail. “This is a unanimous decision but this is not the first time producers have decided to reduce salaries. Such meetings have been held in the past too where producers have decided to cut down salaries of big stars. However, it has not worked out as intended always,” Prabhu added.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt ‘can only laugh’ at accusations of nepotism, reminds Kangana Ranaut was launched in a Bhatt production

A few actors and filmmakers from Tamil film fraternity have already voluntarily announced pay cuts. Actor Vijay Antony announced a pay cut of 25 percent for his next three projects. The 25 percent pay cut can be estimated to Rs 1 crore per project. At present, Vijay Antony has three Tamil projects –Tamizharasan, Agni Siragugal and Khaki - at various stages of production in his kitty.

Filmmaker Hari, recently, announced a pay cut of 25 percent to compensate for the loss incurred to the Tamil industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. For his upcoming project Aruvaa with Suriya, he has agreed to take the pay cut. “As an industry, we can only flourish when the producers are doing well. Keeping in mind the current damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, I have decided to reduce 25% of my salary for Aruvaa,” Hari said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
Nirav Modi’s assets worth Rs 329-cr seized by ED under fugitive law
Nirav Modi’s assets worth Rs 329-cr seized by ED under fugitive law
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
Telangana CM not seen for 10 days, plea in high court about his health
Telangana CM not seen for 10 days, plea in high court about his health
‘Mr Modi thinks..’:  Rahul responds to probe against 3 Gandhi family trusts
‘Mr Modi thinks..’:  Rahul responds to probe against 3 Gandhi family trusts
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In