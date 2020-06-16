Covid -19 effect: Keerthy Suresh to slash remuneration by 20% to 30%

regional-movies

Actor Keerthy Suresh, taking into consideration the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, has announced a cut in remuneration for her upcoming projects. In a statement issue on Tuesday, it was announced that Keerthy has decided to take a pay cut of 20% to 30% for any project she signs in future.

Keerthy is the first maiden female actor of Tamil cinema to announce that she’s willing to slash her remuneration taking into consideration the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the career front, Keerthy currently awaits the release of forthcoming Tamil thriller Penguin, which will premiere on Amazon Prime this week.

Penguin will be the second mainstream Tamil film after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to directly opt for OTT release, bypassing theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first look poster of Penguin was unveiled last year. The poster features Keerthy as a pregnant woman and it could be sensed from her profile that she’s sad. The film also stars Rangaraj and Linga in crucial roles.

The film will see Keerthy in a very dark but emotional role. It was predominantly shot in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

Penguin, directed by Eeshwar Karthic and produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, has music by Santosh Narayanan.

Keerthy also awaits the release of her Telugu film Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role.

Next year, Keerthy will be seen in actor Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Annaatthe, in which she will be seen playing his sister.

