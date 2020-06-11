e-paper
Penguin trailer: Keerthy Suresh is on the lookout for a serial killer preying on young children

The trailer of Tamil film Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh, shows a woman on the lookout for a seril killer who preys on young children.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:18 IST
Hindustan Times, Chennai
In Penguin, Keerthy Suresh plays a pregnant woman on the lookout for a serial killer.
         

The trailer of Keerthy Suresh’s forthcoming Tamil film Penguin was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the visuals, this looks like a thriller about the search for a serial killer who preys on young children.

The trailer opens with the shot of Keerthy feeding her young son on a swing and as it quickly cuts to the next shot, we hear her screaming his name (Ajay) out loud. He’s gone missing and Keerthy won’t stop before finding him. When a police officer tells her that her son could’ve died when they find his jacket, Keerthy doesn’t want to believe it. Halfway into the trailer, a police officer says that one more kid from the town has gone missing. We get a glimpse of the masked killer in the rest of the trailer and Keerthy is after him.

 

Penguin will be the second mainstream Tamil film after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to directly opt for OTT release, bypassing theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first-look poster of Penguin was unveiled last year. The poster features Keerthy as a pregnant woman and it could be sensed from her profile that she’s sad. The film also stars Rangaraj and Linga in crucial roles.

The film will see Keerthy in a very dark but emotional role. It was predominantly shot in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

A still from the trailer.

Penguin, directed by Eeshwar Karthic, will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 19. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, the film has music by Santosh Narayanan.

On the career front, Keerthy also awaits the release of her Telugu film Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role.

