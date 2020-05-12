After Jyotika’s Pon Magal Vandhal, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin might have direct OTT release

regional-movies

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming Tamil horror-thriller Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is all set to head for a direct OTT release, reports have emerged.

Apparently, both the Tamil and its dubbed Telugu version of the film have been picked up by Amazon Prime and it will be premiered in June, as per a report by Pinkvilla.

The first-look poster of Penguin was unveiled last year. The poster features Keerthy as a pregnant woman and it could be sensed from her profile that she’s sad. The film also stars Rangaraj and Linga in crucial roles.

Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the film will see Keerthy take revenge but not via human form. Apparently, she gave her nod to the project after hearing two lines of the story as she was quite moved by the core plot.

The film will see Keerthy in a very dark but emotional role. She recently completed shoot for this project which was predominantly shot in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Keerthy has three more projects in her kitty. The biggest release among them will be her film with actor Rajinikanth. In Siva directed Annaatthe, she will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

In Telugu, she awaits the release of Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role.

