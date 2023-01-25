Vijay Antony undergoes 'major surgery' after accident on Pichaikkaran 2 set in Malaysia; tells fans he has 'recovered’

Actor Vijay Antony, who recently met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming Tamil directorial debut film Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia, said that he’s undergone a ‘major surgery’ for jaw and nose injury. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he will talk to his fans soon. Also read: Vijay Antony injured on sets of Pichaikkaran 2 in Kuala Lumpur, hospitalised

Vijay Antony was injured in an accident, while shooting in Langkawi Island. It was an action sequence, which was being filmed in water. As per sources, Vijay was riding a water boat, which lost control and rammed into a bigger boat, which was carrying the camera crew and setup. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

“Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health (sic),” Vijay Antony tweeted.

Along with the post, he also shared a picture of himself showing the thumbs up sign from what appears to be his hospital bed. Several people wished him speedy recovery. Actor-filmmaker R. Parthiepan tweeted, “Get well soon my friend (sic).” Actor Nandita Swetha tweeted, “I wish you speed recovery (sic).”

Vijay Antony makes his directorial debut with Pichaikkaran 2. It went on the floors a few months ago. Since then, the shooting of this film has been going on in different parts of Malaysia. The project is the sequel to the highly successful Tamil drama Pichaikkaran, which was directed by Sasi and featured Vijay Antony in the central role. The film is the story of a billionaire businessman who leads a 48-day long secret life as a beggar as part of a religious offering to save his dying mother.

Apart from directing, Vijay Antony is also producing and composing music for Pichaikkaran 2. The film also stars John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others. The film is gearing up for summer release.

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony has a slew of projects gearing up for release this year. These include Tamilarasan, Agni Siragugal, Khaki, Kolai, Ratham and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan among others.

