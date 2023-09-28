Vijay Antony returns to work days after daughter's death, fans say it might be 'too early'

Tamil actor Vijay Antony is back at work, days after the death of his young daughter. The actor's daughter Meera died by suicide on September 19. She was 16 years old. (Also read: Vijay Antony issues first statement after daughter Meera's death: 'I have died along with her') Vijay Antony is back at work and giving interviews about his movie.

Producer G Dhananjeyan took to Twitter to share a few pictures from the promotional interviews for upcoming film Raththam, that stars Vijay. He wrote, “True example of professionalism, care for his Producers & Audience by @vijayantony sir - supporting our film #Raththam by being a part of promotional interviews with @csamudhan @ @Mahima_Nambiar today to various channels. A great inspiration & benchmark for the industry, by the man who rises above his personal tragedy to support his Team . Thank you sir.”

While a few fans praised the actor for braving though the heartbreak and returning to work, others thought it was a bit too early still. A person said that if someone else in his position chose to take longer time off work after such a tragedy, it would not make them any less ‘professional’.

A tweet read, “Sir totally respect your good intentions, but when there’s so much stress on the need for mental health, we shouldn’t glorify people working or having to work through unimaginably painful personal losses. Nothing in life is as important as what he’s going through now.” Another person wrote, “Agreed. It's up to the respective person, and we shouldn't judge a person's professionalism in such circumstances. Having said that I truly hope that VA's decision to show up for the promotion gives him some relief.”

Most, however, said that it must be left on the person to choose how they wish to heal. “Grief is personal. I’m not saying prioritising other things over emotions is the right thing to do but it’s not wrong too! We cannot generalise human behaviour when they’re undergoing trauma, whatever works for the individual. More strength to him,” read a tweet.

A few days after Meera's death, the Tamil actor issued an emotional statement on social media. In the post written in Tamil, Vijay Antony spoke highly of his daughter.

The statement in Tamil is loosely translated as "My Daughter Meera is such an affectionate and brave girl. She is now in a better and peaceful place where there won't be caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain. She is still talking to me. I died with her. I have now started spending time for her. I will now do good things on her behalf."

