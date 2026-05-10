Vijay's cousin sisters write him an emotional letter before he's sworn in as TN CM: ‘Comeback isn't just personal’

As Tamil superstar Vijay crossed hurdle after hurdle to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, his family staunchly stayed by his side. His cousin sisters, Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar, couldn’t help but get emotional as the actor-debut politician reached the finish line. His father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, couldn’t be happier. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu Congress posts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan-themed video to celebrate Vijay's run-up to becoming Chief Minister)

Vijay’s cousin sister pen emotional letter

Vijay with his cousin sisters Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar.

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Keerthana and Pallavi released an emotional letter for ‘anna’ (elder brother) Vijay on their Instagram. They wrote, “You came back Stronger than ever. Sharper in vision. More focused on the people. Not for power. Not for noise. Only for us. Only for Tamil Nadu.” They further added, “A voice that connects. A journey built on trust, strength, and purpose. The comeback isn’t just personal – it’s emotional for millions.”

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{{^usCountry}} They ended their letter with, “To the man loved by millions but always our Vijay Anna. With endless love. Your sisters – Keethana Surendar & Pallavi Surendar.” The sisters also posted pictures of themselves with Vijay through the years, along with more recent pictures of him and his parents, Shoba and SA Chandrasekhar, celebrating his win after the election results were announced. SA Chandrasekhar couldn’t be happier {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They ended their letter with, “To the man loved by millions but always our Vijay Anna. With endless love. Your sisters – Keethana Surendar & Pallavi Surendar.” The sisters also posted pictures of themselves with Vijay through the years, along with more recent pictures of him and his parents, Shoba and SA Chandrasekhar, celebrating his win after the election results were announced. SA Chandrasekhar couldn’t be happier {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After it was announced that Vijay’s TVK had finally secured a majority, Chandrasekhar got teary-eyed. In a video posted by ANI, he gets choked up as he says, “I am happy…I am so, so happy.” When the news agency mentioned that he also wanted to become a leader once, he denied it, saying, “No, no, no. I never…Whatever I am doing, only for my son.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After it was announced that Vijay’s TVK had finally secured a majority, Chandrasekhar got teary-eyed. In a video posted by ANI, he gets choked up as he says, “I am happy…I am so, so happy.” When the news agency mentioned that he also wanted to become a leader once, he denied it, saying, “No, no, no. I never…Whatever I am doing, only for my son.” {{/usCountry}}

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The filmmaker was also asked about how people were vocal about wanting to see Vijay as the CM. He said, “Finally, Tamil people have succeeded…through Vijay.” As for his advice for CM Vijay, the father said, “Do everything for Tamilians.” He folded his hands and asked to leave after that.

Vijay in the news

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Vijay announced his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in 2024 and became the second actor-politician, after late Telugu superstar and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, to achieve success in two years of floating a political party. The actor went through personal and professional upheaval before reaching this point.

His wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce after close to three decades of marriage and cited infidelity in her petition. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Trisha Krishnan. Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, also did not hit screens as planned in January due to issues with the CBFC. It remains to be seen when the film will be released.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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