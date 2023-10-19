Vijay fans get engaged in theatre screening Leo: ‘I have no mother, father. He is everything to me’

Actor Vijay starrer Leo is releasing today (October 19) and fans are celebrating it like a festival. Not only in Tamil Nadu, but all over the world. (Also read: Leo movie review and release live updates: Vijay gets praise but film isn't Lokesh Kangaraj's best)

Leo fans decided to celebrate their big day with Vijay.

Meanwhile, an interesting incident took place in one of the theaters in Pudukottai which was screening the movie Leo. Venkatesh, who is a big fan of Vijay, and Manjula decided to get engaged in the theatre.

The couple, dressed in wedding finery at the theatre, exchanged garlands and rings and those around them cheered happily. People chanted with joy as the bride laughed at their antics.

Speaking about this, Venkatesh said, “I have neither mother nor father. Vijay is everything to me. That's why I got engaged in his presence.”

“I have been waiting for this for 8 months. Tomorrow our marriage is going to take place in Perumal temple,” the groom-to-be said.

The film released amid much anticipation and is getting mixed reviews from the fans. Many places down South even witnessed a sea of fans thronging cinema halls with full "band baaja". Have a look at this clip where fans can be seen celebrating the release of Leo outside the Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about Thalapathi Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Leo' and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

In order to make a grand movie-watching experience for fans, Seven Screen Studios Production filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened at 4 am on the first day of the film's release in Tamil Nadu.

However, on Tuesday, Justice Anita Sumanth, refrained from passing orders regarding the request for 4 am shows. The court also directed

