Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees changes after leak; producer says audience will see ‘new’ film

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens on July 23 after a long tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film starring Vijay was even leaked online in April, and multiple arrests were made in the case. Producer K Venkata Narayana of KVN Productions says the audience will now see a ‘new’ film in theatres after the changes.

Jana Nayagan goes through changes after leak

Vijay plays the lead in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with NDTV, Venkata was asked about Vijay’s name being shortened to TVK (his party), which is causing issues. The producer replied, “I don’t know what I can tell or cannot tell at this juncture. But what I must say is there are a lot of modifications and additions to the film (Jana Nayagan).”

He also added, “What they (audience) is going to experience in theatres will be very different, with additions of some songs, some changes and everything. Yes, this movie, from the beginning of this year, has gone through many challenges to reach where it is today. I don't want to give any spoilers.”

He also stated that, much like most of Vijay’s recent films, Jana Nayagan is also centred around a social issue. The film, he said, has a ‘strong and compelling’ story that will engage audiences across age groups.

About Jana Nayagan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde make up the lead cast. The film was supposed to hit screens in January for Pongal, but was indefinitely postponed due to a certification delay. Venkata received no relief from the courts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde make up the lead cast. The film was supposed to hit screens in January for Pongal, but was indefinitely postponed due to a certification delay. Venkata received no relief from the courts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A member of the examining committee raised a complaint, leading to the film being sent to the revising committee. Several modifications and cuts were requested of the makers, including the removal of references to TVK and Ambedkar. The film was finally cleared for release after a 7-month delay and was certified A despite the changes.

In April, even as Vijay geared up to contest the Tamil Nadu elections, Jana Nayagan was leaked online in HD print. Several arrests were made in the case. The film was downloaded and watched numerous times before the filmmakers could remove all links. Bookings for the film have now opened abroad, but full-fledged bookings have yet to open in India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film as he gives up a career in cinema for politics. He is now the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.