Vijay makes his Instagram debut: 'Hello Nanbas and Nanbis'

On Sunday, Vijay joined Instagram with a message saying hello to his fans and friends. The actor, who is already on Twitter, became a part of the photo and video sharing social media platform with a recent picture of himself. He is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo which will be released in theatres on October 19, 2023. Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan. His fans welcomed him on Instagram with comments of 'Thalapathy' on his first ever post. (Also read: Vijay makes rare appearance at Varisu's success party, celebrates with Rashmika Mandanna and film’s team. See pics)

Vijay was steadily gaining followers after his first post on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay's first post was captioned, "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis (Hello friends) (smiling face emoji)." He shared a photo of himself wearing a white T-shirt with a black jacket. His dark sunglasses are tucked into the front of the white T-shirt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Ramya Pandian wwrote, "ThalapaTHEEE (fire emoji) Welcome to Instagram …" One fan commented, "Within the 20 minutes Insta followers reached 120k followers.. the name is thalapathy." The comments section was filled with fans writing 'Thalapathy' for the actor.

Vijay was steadily gaining followers after his first post on Instagram.

He was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally's Varisu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film earned over ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office after its release this January. The actor is also slated to have a cameo in Atlee's Hindi debut Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, "Varisu is predictable from the word go but what still works in its favour is the mere presence of Vijay. Having predominantly worked in action films in recent years, it was refreshing to see Vijay have fun in an out-and-out family flick. Here’s a film that taps into Vijay’s comical side in a big way and it works like magic. It’s an effortless performance and one that appeals to even a non-Vijay fan. Every time predictability kicks in, Vijay walks in to distract and entertain with his pitch-perfect performance of a son who becomes the saviour of his family. Apart from Vijay, there isn’t a single factor that makes Varisu what it is. Nevertheless, it’s a film you won’t mind taking your family to this Pongal festival."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.