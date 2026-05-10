Vijay’s parents react as they head for his oath ceremony as Tamil Nadu CM: ‘It’s Mother's Day…’

Tamil superstar Vijay is all set to script a new chapter in his life by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, days after the election results were announced. Amid the massive celebrations around the actor-turned-politician’s big day, Vijay’s parents were seen heading for the swearing-in ceremony with hearts full of pride.

Vijay’s parents beam with pride

Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar got emotional on Saturday while talking about his son.

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On Sunday, Vijay’s parents, Shoba and SA Chandrasekhar, were spotted leaving for the swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at 10 am at Chennai's Nehru Stadium. The proud parents briefly interacted with the media gathered outside as they left for the swearing-in ceremony.

Vijay’s father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, was beaming with pride and expressed their happiness on the occasion. He said, “I am very happy. We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Shobha Chandrasekhar reacted emotionally to her son Vijay taking the oath as the Chief Minister, calling it a special Mother’s Day gift from him. “I am so happy. It is Mother’s Day today, I am very happy,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Chandrasekhar was seen getting emotional after it was announced that Vijay’s TVK had finally secured a majority. In a video posted by ANI, he gets choked up as he says, “I am happy…I am so, so happy.” When the news agency mentioned that he also wanted to become a leader once, he denied it, saying, “No, no, no. I never…Whatever I am doing, only for my son… Finally, Tamil people have succeeded…through Vijay.” As for his advice for CM Vijay, the father said, “Do everything for Tamilians.” He folded his hands and asked to leave after that. Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Chandrasekhar was seen getting emotional after it was announced that Vijay’s TVK had finally secured a majority. In a video posted by ANI, he gets choked up as he says, “I am happy…I am so, so happy.” When the news agency mentioned that he also wanted to become a leader once, he denied it, saying, “No, no, no. I never…Whatever I am doing, only for my son… Finally, Tamil people have succeeded…through Vijay.” As for his advice for CM Vijay, the father said, “Do everything for Tamilians.” He folded his hands and asked to leave after that. Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay is finally set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, days after the election results were declared. The swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for Sunday after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), successfully proved its majority to TN Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday evening.

Vijay’s TVK swept polls when the results were announced in May, but he fell short of a majority, even after the post-results alliance with Congress. After days of struggle and forming alliances with a few other parties, Vijay’s TVK finally showed a majority on Saturday evening.

Vijay announced his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in 2024 and became the second actor-politician, after late Telugu superstar and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, to achieve success in two years of floating a political party. The actor went through personal and professional upheaval before reaching this point.

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His wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce after close to three decades of marriage and cited infidelity in her petition. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Trisha Krishnan. Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, also did not hit screens as planned in January due to issues with the CBFC. It remains to be seen when the film will be released.

(With inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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