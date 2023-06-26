Police complaint filed against actor Vijay for alleged promotion of drugs in Leo song Naa Ready

A police complaint has been filed against actor Vijay for allegedly promoting drugs in his new song Naa Ready. As per news agency ANI, the complaint was filed in Tamil Nadu demanding action against him for the alleged promotion of drugs in the song from his upcoming Tamil film Leo. (Also Read | Leo song Naa Ready out: Vijay puts his dancing shoes on in new number)

Leo song Naa Ready

Vijay in a still in Leo's song Naa Ready.

Last week, on Vijay's 49th birthday, the film's team, including filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj released the Tamil movie's first song, titled Naa Ready. While the music video mostly features the lyrics of the song, it also offers a short glimpse of Vijay grooving with his friends in a large arena. He also had a cigarette in his mouth in the clip.

Leo first look unveiled on Vijay's birthday

Last week, Vijay gave a surprise to his fans by unveiling the first look of Leo. The project marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master. In the poster, which the actor posted on his social media handles at midnight, Vijay was seen swinging a hammer. The background features snowcapped mountains and a hyena. The tagline on the poster read, "In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons."

Lokesh also shared the first look on Twitter and extended his best wishes to the actor. "Leo first look is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna (brother)! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast," the filmmaker had tweeted. Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt also feature opposite Vijay in the film. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of Leo. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Vijay's projects

Besides Leo, Vijay has another movie in the pipeline. In May, Vijay had confirmed that he will be working with filmmaker Venkat Prabu for an untitled movie. Prabhu will be directing the film, backed by AGS Entertainment, from his own script. has Vijay acted in movies such as Nerrukku Ner, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Ninaithen Vandhai, Priyamudan and Thulladha Manamum Thullum, among others.

