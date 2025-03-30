Menu Explore
Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh announce pan-India film together, shoot to begin in June

BySantanu Das
Mar 30, 2025 07:04 PM IST

On the occasion of Ugadi, Puri Jagannadh announced the news of this collaboration through his social media accounts.

Fans were in for a pleasant surprise on the occasion of Ugadi as filmmaker Puri Jagannadh announced a new film starring Vijay Sethupathi. It will be a pan-India film which will have a multi-language release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. (Also read: Interview | Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Producers didn't promote my recent film well despite my repeated requests')

Vijay Sethupati was all smiles in the new pic with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh.
Vijay Sethupati was all smiles in the new pic with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh.

Puri's latest announcement

In his latest post on X, Puri announced the brand new collaboration with a picture along with Vijay and producer Charmme.

In the caption, he gave details about the film, the shoot dates and more, stating, “On this auspicious day of #Ugadi ✨🙏🏻 Embarking on an electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration 🔥 Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh and powerhouse performer, Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl join forces for a MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES ❤️‍🔥 Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmeofficial in @puriconnects💥💥 Shoot starts this JUNE 🤘🏻 #PuriSethupathi rolling out soon with EXCITING UPDATES 🤟🏻”

His last projects

In 2024, Vijay starred in three films. He began the year with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which was also shot in Hindi and starred Katrina Kaif. The film revolves around an uneventful Christmas Eve, which turns the world of two people upside down. When two strangers meet, romance blossoms, and the plot takes an unexpected turn.

His 50th film, Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and co-starring Anurag Kashyap, was also released last year and became a massive success at the box office. The film was released in Chinese cinemas in November last year and went on to become a huge success there as well.

He ended the year with Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 with Manju Warrier as his co-star. In the sequel, following his capture, Perumal begins to recount his life story to the officers transporting him, shedding light on his transformation from a righteous school teacher to a revolutionary leader.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh announce pan-India film together, shoot to begin in June
