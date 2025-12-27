Vijay shakes head as fans chant TVK during Jana Nayagan event in Malaysia; gets hug from Atlee and surprise from mom

Actor Vijay and the cast of Jana Nayagan, his last film, attended the audio launch event on Saturday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia. Several videos and pictures from the event emerged on social media platforms. In a video, Vijay was seen walking onto the stage with the fans cheering for him. Vijay smiled and waved at them. Vijay folded his hands at the Jana Nayagan audio launch event in Malaysia.

Vijay interacts with fans at Jana Nayagan's Malaysia event

As he stood on stage smiling at the crowd, they started chanting "TVK", Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The actor smiled and shook his head. He also gestured to the crowd that the platform wasn't right for such chants. This left many fans in the audience in splits.

Shobha Chandrasekar surprises Vijay

In another clip, Vijay's mother-singer Shobha Chandrasekar gave a surprise performance. She was seen performing Kodambakkam Area along with singer Tippu. Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke about Vijay, “I know everyone from the Jana Nayagan team, and I’ve worked with all of them. I wish the film to become a blockbuster, and I also wish the very best for all your aspirations, Vijay.”

What Atlee said about Vijay

At the event, Atlee said, “In life, we meet three kinds of people. Some are like leaves. They come and go once their purpose is over. Some are like branches. They may stay for a while, but fall away during a storm. But the people who stand by you are like roots, Vijay na. They will never leave you.” After completing his speech, Atlee ran toward Vijay and hugged him.

More about the event

The event was also attended by Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, lyricist Vivek, Shobi Master and Shekar Master. The audio launch is a two-part event--a tribute concert titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, which will feature over 30 singers, including Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Sriram, SPB Charan, Tippu, Shweta Mohan, Andrea Jeremiah and others. It will be followed by the audio launch, which will include a live performance by Anirudh Ravichander.

About Jana Nayagan

Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, has been directed by H Vinoth. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj. The film has been titled Jan Neta in Hindi. Jana Nayagan, which means the people's leader, is backed by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K. Narayana.

It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Pongal. Jan Nayagan is his last film as the actor announced his political innings last year with the launch of his political party.