Vijay used 'TN CM 2026' number plate in 2024 film GOAT; fans hail his peak detailing: 'He manifested it'

Actor Vijay has turned the entire political landscape in Tamil Nadu upside down. Contesting just his first elections with his newly-formed party, TVK, Vijay secured a big win, winning 108 of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. TVK is the single-largest party, upstaging established stalwarts like the DMK and AIADMK, and even beating sitting ministers in ‘safe’ constituencies. This has led to speculation that even though TVK has not crossed the majority mark of 118, Vijay will soon take oath as the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. And fans have noticed that the superstar predicted this over two years ago.

When Vijay manifested being the ‘TN CM’

Actor Vijay is the frontrunner to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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While Vijay formed the TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) only in 2024, he had expressed aspirations to enter politics long before. By the time the party was formed, he had indicated his intention to quit films and take the political plunge. It was around this time that his films began to include Easter eggs for his planned political career. The biggest - and now the most accurate - of these was in the 2024 film, GOAT, initially planned to be Vijay’s final film.

A scene from the film, which has now gone viral again after TVK’s massive win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, shows Vijay’s character driving a car. As the car rolls out of the driveway, a shot prominently shows its number plate: ‘TN 07 CM 2026’. Fans are now saying this was a clear prediction, or at least manifestation, from the makers about Vijay’s political aspirations for the 2026 elections. By the time GOAT released, Vijay had already formed his party and indicated he would contest in the elections and aim to form the government.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans call it peak detailing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans call it peak detailing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the Tamil Nadu election results were declared on Monday, the clip resurfaced on the internet once again, with many calling it accurate. One social media user shared it on Instagram, writing, “Peak detailing by @actorvijay.” That was a nod to the ‘peak detailing’ memes praising Aditya Dhar for the realism and real-life parallels he included in his recent blockbuster Dhurandhar. Another wrote, “He manifested it way before it mattered.” Another comment read, “Bro is a time traveller but i can't prove it.” Many praised the scene, calling it a ‘God-level prediction’. Others quipped that Vijay should also predict IPL winners now. Vijay’s election triumph {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the Tamil Nadu election results were declared on Monday, the clip resurfaced on the internet once again, with many calling it accurate. One social media user shared it on Instagram, writing, “Peak detailing by @actorvijay.” That was a nod to the ‘peak detailing’ memes praising Aditya Dhar for the realism and real-life parallels he included in his recent blockbuster Dhurandhar. Another wrote, “He manifested it way before it mattered.” Another comment read, “Bro is a time traveller but i can't prove it.” Many praised the scene, calling it a ‘God-level prediction’. Others quipped that Vijay should also predict IPL winners now. Vijay’s election triumph {{/usCountry}}

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On May 4, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic breakthrough in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 seats short of a majority. It is seeking support from the smaller parties in both the DMK and ADMK camps.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is still unreleased. The H Vinoth-directorial was supposed to hit the screens in January, but has been stuck in limbo after the CBFC refused to certify it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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