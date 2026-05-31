Vijay, Trisha Krishnan visit Ajith Kumar’s home as actor mourns loss of his mother Mohini Mani
Several videos of actor-turned-politician Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar’s residence in Chennai on Saturday have surfaced on social media.
Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai from Dubai on Saturday following the death of his mother, Mohini Mani. As the actor and his family grieved the loss, several members of the film fraternity and political circles visited his residence to offer their condolences. Among them were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan, who were seen arriving at Ajith's home to pay their respects.
Trisha accompanies CM Vijay to Ajith Kumar's home
Several videos of actor-turned-politician Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar’s residence on Saturday have surfaced on social media. The Tamil Nadu CM visited the actor’s home to pay his respects and offer condolences following the demise of Ajith’s mother, Mohini Mani.
Vijay was accompanied by Trisha during the visit. Several videos circulating on social media show the actor arriving alongside Vijay before joining him in paying her respects to Ajith’s family and offering condolences on the loss of his mother.
Videos from outside the residence captured Vijay arriving under heavy security. Surrounded by his security team, the actor-politician was seen making his way into Ajith’s home to personally offer his condolences to the grieving family.
After stepping out of his vehicle, Vijay was seen hugging Ajith before entering the house and spending time with the grieving family. Trisha, who accompanied the actor-politician, was dressed in a black traditional salwar suit and was also seen paying her respects and offering condolences to the family.{{/usCountry}}
After stepping out of his vehicle, Vijay was seen hugging Ajith before entering the house and spending time with the grieving family. Trisha, who accompanied the actor-politician, was dressed in a black traditional salwar suit and was also seen paying her respects and offering condolences to the family.{{/usCountry}}
However, it remains unclear whether Vijay and Trisha arrived together to meet the family or visited separately. Some clips appear to show Trisha arriving separately, making many believe that she arrived minutes before Vijay reached the residence. Some videos show the two stars entering the house in different cars rather than stepping out of the same one.{{/usCountry}}
However, it remains unclear whether Vijay and Trisha arrived together to meet the family or visited separately. Some clips appear to show Trisha arriving separately, making many believe that she arrived minutes before Vijay reached the residence. Some videos show the two stars entering the house in different cars rather than stepping out of the same one.{{/usCountry}}
Ajith Kumar bereaved{{/usCountry}}
Ajith Kumar bereaved{{/usCountry}}
Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani passed away at the age of 89 in Chennai on Saturday morning. Mohini’s death comes three years after her husband’s death at the age of 85. Sharing the heartbreaking news, the family revealed that she died in her sleep after a period of declining health.
After the news of her death surfaced on social media, Ajith Kumar’s family issued an emotional statement. The note stated, “Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years.”
The family also shared that they want to grieve quietly, and her last rites will be a private family affair. “Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honoring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life,” the family shared in the note, which was signed off by Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.