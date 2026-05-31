Vijay, Trisha Krishnan visit Ajith Kumar’s home as actor mourns loss of his mother Mohini Mani

Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai from Dubai on Saturday following the death of his mother, Mohini Mani. As the actor and his family grieved the loss, several members of the film fraternity and political circles visited his residence to offer their condolences. Among them were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan, who were seen arriving at Ajith's home to pay their respects.

Trisha accompanies CM Vijay to Ajith Kumar's home

After stepping out of his vehicle, Vijay was seen hugging Ajith Kumar before entering the house.

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Several videos of actor-turned-politician Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar’s residence on Saturday have surfaced on social media. The Tamil Nadu CM visited the actor’s home to pay his respects and offer condolences following the demise of Ajith’s mother, Mohini Mani.

Vijay was accompanied by Trisha during the visit. Several videos circulating on social media show the actor arriving alongside Vijay before joining him in paying her respects to Ajith’s family and offering condolences on the loss of his mother.

Videos from outside the residence captured Vijay arriving under heavy security. Surrounded by his security team, the actor-politician was seen making his way into Ajith’s home to personally offer his condolences to the grieving family.

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{{^usCountry}} After stepping out of his vehicle, Vijay was seen hugging Ajith before entering the house and spending time with the grieving family. Trisha, who accompanied the actor-politician, was dressed in a black traditional salwar suit and was also seen paying her respects and offering condolences to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After stepping out of his vehicle, Vijay was seen hugging Ajith before entering the house and spending time with the grieving family. Trisha, who accompanied the actor-politician, was dressed in a black traditional salwar suit and was also seen paying her respects and offering condolences to the family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, it remains unclear whether Vijay and Trisha arrived together to meet the family or visited separately. Some clips appear to show Trisha arriving separately, making many believe that she arrived minutes before Vijay reached the residence. Some videos show the two stars entering the house in different cars rather than stepping out of the same one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it remains unclear whether Vijay and Trisha arrived together to meet the family or visited separately. Some clips appear to show Trisha arriving separately, making many believe that she arrived minutes before Vijay reached the residence. Some videos show the two stars entering the house in different cars rather than stepping out of the same one. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ajith Kumar bereaved {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajith Kumar bereaved {{/usCountry}}

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Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani passed away at the age of 89 in Chennai on Saturday morning. Mohini’s death comes three years after her husband’s death at the age of 85. Sharing the heartbreaking news, the family revealed that she died in her sleep after a period of declining health.

After the news of her death surfaced on social media, Ajith Kumar’s family issued an emotional statement. The note stated, “Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years.”

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The family also shared that they want to grieve quietly, and her last rites will be a private family affair. “Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honoring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life,” the family shared in the note, which was signed off by Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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