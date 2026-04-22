Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar says actor-TVK chief anticipated trouble with Jana Nayagan release: ‘Not shocked’

Actor-politician Vijay’s father, filmmaker-actor SA Chandrasekhar, recently got candid about how his son’s film, Jana Nayagan, has been delayed since January. In an interview with Behindwoods, Chandrasekhar stated that his son anticipated the obstacles the film would face as he entered politics with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. (Also Read: Vijay slams those dismissing him as just an actor in fiery speech during the home stretch of Tamil Nadu elections)

Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar spoke about the actor's recent troubles.

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Jana Nayagan, touted as an adaptation of the 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari, includes references to the TVK party and political undertones. The film struggled to obtain a CBFC certificate, despite KVN Productions approaching the court. It was then allegedly leaked online by a freelance assistant editor who was working on a different film, and police made nine arrests in the case. All this as Vijay plans to contest the TN elections on April 23.

Vijay’s father says he anticipated troubles for Jana Nayagan

Chandrasekhar said in the interview that he wasn’t shocked by the challenges Jana Nayagan has faced. “If the film had been released without any hurdles, we would have been surprised. Don't say you didn't expect problems. When Vijay signed the film, he told the producer during the audio launch held in Malaysia, see, you are making a film when I am heading to politics. I hope you are aware of the hurdles the film would face. Are you okay with that? He knew it would face hurdles. That is why he said the same. It was well expected. We are not shocked,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He was also asked about the film being leaked online. To which the filmmaker replied, “Criminal minds first attack the heart and then go break the financial route.” He also stated that it’s ‘speculative and natural’ to believe opposition parties are involved in the leak. About Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was also asked about the film being leaked online. To which the filmmaker replied, “Criminal minds first attack the heart and then go break the financial route.” He also stated that it’s ‘speculative and natural’ to believe opposition parties are involved in the leak. About Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jana Nayagan is directed by Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. It was slated for release in January for Pongal and was marketed as Vijay’s final film as he enters politics. However, the film’s release was stalled as it was sent to the revising committee. There has been no update on it since then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jana Nayagan is directed by Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. It was slated for release in January for Pongal and was marketed as Vijay’s final film as he enters politics. However, the film’s release was stalled as it was sent to the revising committee. There has been no update on it since then. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay has also been in the news as his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, applied for a divorce citing infidelity. As per news that leaked in February, she alleged that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after the news broke, Vijay attended a wedding reception with Trisha Krishnan in Chennai while wearing matching outfits. Jana Nayagan was leaked online on April 9, and nine arrests were made in the case.

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