Vikram reacts to 'boycott Bollywood' calls, says he doesn't understand it: 'What language you are speaking'

Actor Vikram, who is preparing for the release of his Tamil film Cobra, has reacted to the recurring social media trends asking for boycott of certain Bollywood films. Vikram made a pun when asked to comment on the trend and said he does not know what boycott means. Also Read| Suniel Shetty on boycott Bollywood trend: Initially it felt like a one-off thing

Over the last week, Vikram has travelled to multiple cities in South Indian states to promote Cobra. Vikram was asked about the ongoing boycott trend when he was in Hyderabad over the weekend for film promotions. However, he refused to answer the question directly.

He said, “I don’t know what language you are speaking. What do you mean by that (boycott)? I know what’s a boy. I very well know what’s a girl. I know very, very well, what’s a cot. But, I don’t know what’s a boycott.”

A Matured #ChiyaanVikram dismisses question about ongoing Boycott Bollywood saga in a funny manner! pic.twitter.com/e6mlH9Qyf6 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 28, 2022

Several Bollywood films have faced boycott calls on social media in recent times, including Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, and Darlings. While Laal Singh Chaddha actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had requested audience to not participate in the boycott, Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar had pointed out the contribution of films to nation's economy. Darlings actor Vijay Varma said that he does not understand the boycott and cancel culture and finds them confusing. Several other Bollywood stars have reacted to the trend.

In Cobra, Vikram plays a genius mathematician who is on a killing spree, and commits his crime while donning different disguises. The film, which releases in cinemas on Wednesday, has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, who will be seen playing a cop. Roshan Mathew, who was recently seen in Netflix film Darlings, will be seen playing the antagonist. The film, which has been shot on a massive budget, has music by A.R Rahman.

Apart from Cobra, Vikram also has Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki. The film is scheduled for release on September 30. He is also set to join hands with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith for the first time. Producer Gnanavel Raja had revealed in his recent interviews that his next project with Vikram will be made on a massive scale and could very well be India’s biggest 3D film.

