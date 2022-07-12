Vikram shares update on recent hospitalisation, says 'mild chest discomfort' was 'blown out of proportion'

Actor Vikram has, for the first time, clarified on his recent hospitalisation which he said was due to a "mild chest discomfort". Speaking on Monday evening at the audio launch of his upcoming Tamil film Cobra, Vikram said that he didn't get a cardiac arrest. He added that his ill health was exaggerated by sections of the media and some people on social media platforms. (Also Read | Vikram to attend audio launch of Cobra just three days after hospitalisation)

56-year-old Vikram was admitted to Chennai's Kauvery Hospital last week hours before the teaser launch of his period drama Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I. Vikram was scheduled to attend the event. Soon, rumours started that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. The claim was later dismissed by hospital authorities as well as his son Dhruv Vikram.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by news agency PTI, Vikram said, "There was a mild chest discomfort. I went to the hospital only for that. But it was blown out of proportion. I am doing well... When all of you are there with me nothing will happen to me. My family, friends, fans and you are there for me." He also said he saw a lot of misinformation floating about his health.

Vikram said that people also got "creative" and recalled how a thumbnail was photoshopped by some who morphed his face on a patient. "I should not place my hand on my chest. They (the media) may come up with a claim that I am having a heart attack. I can visualise the headline they may pick for tomorrow's edition. They may say that what they had predicted was confirmed by Vikram. They may say that Vikram gestured that he had a heart attack while he was on the dais for Cobra audio launch," he said.

Earlier, Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, also took to Instagram to dismiss rumours that the actor had suffered a heart attack. He wrote, "Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

The Kauvery Hospital in its medical bulletin signed by Aravindan Selvaraj, hospital co-founder and executive director said, "Actor Vikram got admitted with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by our specialist doctors. He did not have cardiac arrest, is currently stable and will be discharged from hospital soon"

Vikram awaits the release of his upcoming film Cobra which has been helmed by director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film is set to release in theatres on August 11. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, and Roshan Mathew. It marks the feature film debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan.

In Ponniyin Selvan: I, Vikram will be seen alongside Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Prakash Raj. The film will hit the theatres on September 30.

