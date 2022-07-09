Vikram to attend audio launch of Cobra just three days after hospitalisation, director Ajay Gnanamuthu confirms

Actor Vikram, who had been hospitalised on Friday and missed the teaser launch of his film Ponniyin Selvan: I, seems to be recovering well. On Saturday, Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director of his other upcoming film Cobra, tweeted that the actor will attend the film’s grand audio launch, to be held on Monday. Vikram was hospitalised hours before the trailer launch of PS-1 with reports claiming he’d had a heart attack, something that was later denied by his publicist and son Dhruv Vikram. Also read: Vikram admitted to hospital ahead of Ponniyin Selvan teaser release

Cobra is Vikram’s next release, slated to hit the screens on August 11. On Friday, director Ajay took to Twitter and wrote, The Grand Audio Launch Of #Cobra on July 11 at #PhoenixMarketcityChennai, with the presence of Chiyaan Vikram. See you all there.” The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty and former cricketer Irfan Pathan, and its music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Ajay Gnanamuthu's tweet about Vikram attending Cobra's audio launch.

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement. While many were happy that the star is doing well, others expressed concern about him exerting himself. One fan replied to the tweet, “Good to known Chiyaan Vikram is ok and fit.” Another tweeted, “Chiyaan is not required. Let him take some rest for a while.”

Vikram, affectionately known as Chiyaan Vikram, was rushed to the hospital on Friday with a high fever, his publicist confirmed. Even as reports mentioned a heart attack, the actor’s team insisted he was doing fine. Later in the day, Vikram’s son, actor Dhruv Vikram, also shared a note on his Instagram, Stories, criticising rumours that claimed his father had had a heart attack. “Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa (father) had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day,” he wrote.

As a result of the health emergency, Vikram missed the teaser launch of Mani Ratnam’s PS-1, which also stars Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi alongside him. The period film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30.

