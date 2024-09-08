Vishal arrives on a bicycle to attend South Indian Artist Association meeting in Chennai. Watch

Actor Vishal arrived to attend South Indian Artist Association meeting in Chennai on a bicycle. On Sunday, the actor was seen entering the office premises in his bicycle and interacting with a few fans. (Also read: Vishal reveals the truth behind his video with mystery woman: It's just a prank) Vishal arrives on a bicycle to attend 68th South Indian Artist Association meeting.(PTI)

Vishal arrives on his bicycle

On Sunday morning, PTI posted a minute-long video where Vishal, who is also the Nadigar Sangam General Secretary, was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans, as he made his way from the main gate with his bicycle. He shook hands with and smiled at some fans standing near the gate, even as s paparazzi gathered around him to click pictures.

After a few seconds, he was welcomed by a member of the South Indian Artist Association with a badge.

As per a report on The News Minute, Vishal, who celebrated his birthday last month, addressed the media on whether a similar panel like the Hema Committee could be formed in the state. “The Nadigar Sangam will form a committee in the next ten days. Preparations are underway and an announcement will be made soon. It is our duty to do so. The association is not just for the men in the industry. It’s also for women to know that there is someone there for them,” the actor said.

More details

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.