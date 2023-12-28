Vishal reveals the truth behind his video with mystery woman: It's just a prank

On Christmas, fans were confused by a video of Vishal that made its way online. In the video, he and a mystery woman can be seen checking out Christmas lights on the streets of New York. But when the person recording the video calls him out, he hides his face with a hoodie and runs away with the woman. While some wondered if Vishal was dating someone, others were certain the video was part of promotions for his upcoming film. Turns out it was neither. (Also Read: Vishal spotted with mystery woman in New York, fans call it a ‘great promotional strategy’) Vishal opened up about a recent video of his(Instagram)

‘It’s just a prank’

On Wednesday evening, Vishal took to X to clarify the video and set things right. Writing that fans were only half right in their speculation, he stated, “Sorry guys, I guess it's time to reveal the truth about the recent video. Well well well, it's half true in terms of location, yes I am in New York which is my regular retreat place with my cousins, which is a ritual of destressing myself every year after a super chaotic rest of the year.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He stated that the video was a “prank” his cousins decided to play on Christmas. He wrote, “The other half of it actually is a prank which all of our cousins decided to play on Christmas Day, directed, enacted and executed by my cousins,” adding, “Always brings the kid in me which is a good feeling n decided to do it and putting an end to all u #detectives speculations. Well of course some were bang on target. But no hard feelings. Love ya all.”

Upcoming work

Vishal was last seen in Mark Anthony, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which hit screens in September this year. He will soon star in a project, titled Rathnam, directed by Hari. He will also be seen in the sequel of Thupparivaalan, with him taking over the direction from Mysskin.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place