Vishal finally reveals reason behind the delay in marriage with Sai Dhansika: ‘I set a condition for her to…’

Actor Vishal recently celebrated his birthday with a grand ceremony, which also marked his engagement to actor Sai Dhansika. Speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai after the engagement, Vishal revealed that they had originally planned to marry on August 29, but postponed the wedding for personal reasons. Vishal and Sai Dhansika's picture from their engagement.

Vishal on why he postponed his marriage

During the Nadigar Sangam (Tamil Film Actors Association) elections, Vishal had promised to construct a new building for the association. Explaining his decision, he said, “We initially wanted to marry on my birthday, but I set a condition for Dhanshika to wait until the building is opened, and she agreed. We have waited nine years for this office, now just two more months until it is completed.”

He added, “I have already booked an auditorium for our wedding. As soon as the building is inaugurated, we’ll settle on a date. The building has been long overdue for Nadigar Sangam, and at the same time, I have finally found the right partner to spend my life with.”

Vishal and Sai Dhansika's engagement

On August 29, Vishal shared adorable pictures from his engagement ceremony with Sai Dhansika on social media, writing, “Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always.”

In the pictures, Sai Dhansika looked radiant in a multicoloured saree paired with gold jewellery, while Vishal kept it simple in a traditional white outfit.

Vishal and Sai Dhansika publicly confirmed their relationship at the Yogi Da movie event in May this year. Recalling their journey, Sai Dhansika said, “Vishal and I have known each other for 15 years now. Wherever I met him, I always noticed that he treated everyone with a lot of respect. He also spoke up for me when I was in trouble, and he even came home when there was an issue. I don’t think any hero comes home to inquire. It was very sweet of him, and I loved the gesture. We just started getting to know each other recently, and we fell in love. We knew this relationship would end in marriage, and thought, why wait? I just want him to be happy. I love you.”