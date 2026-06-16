Vishal sponsors education for girl students in ‘darling’ Vijay's name after criticism; Silambarasan, Simran greet TN CM

After Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, his colleagues from the film industry met him in person to congratulate him. Vishal, who previously questioned the appointment of a minister, decided to forgo the usual flowers and shawl while meeting the new CM. Silambarasan TR and Simran also met Vijay to wish him success.

Vishal sponsors girls’ education in Vijay’s name

Vijay met Vishal, Simran and Silambarasan TR recently after becoming the TN CM.

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Vishal, who is also the Nadigar Sangam General Secretary, previously questioned Vijay over the appointment of actor-comedian Rajmohan as the minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph. However, the actor expressed fondness for the actor-politician after meeting him.

“Dearest darling CM Vijay @CMOTamilnadu. The word “darling “ hasn’t changed which I used to call u for the last so many years since i knew u from Loyola college. It all started wen I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing u rise up the ladder as the SUPERSTAR facing and brushing it away with ya silence and success and then moving on to become the Hon Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Today, the posting and designation has changed but the person u r hasn’t. And it was an absolute delight to meet you and felt the same warmth. From #Kalaignar Ayya to #Jayalalitha Amma to #Stalin uncle to my very own #Udhaya it was lovely to say darling to the CM of our state. The fanboy moment in me will always remain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Today, the posting and designation has changed but the person u r hasn’t. And it was an absolute delight to meet you and felt the same warmth. From #Kalaignar Ayya to #Jayalalitha Amma to #Stalin uncle to my very own #Udhaya it was lovely to say darling to the CM of our state. The fanboy moment in me will always remain.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vishal also wrote that he’s sponsoring education for three underprivileged girl children in Vijay’s name. “God bless u and thank u for accepting the gesture of not accepting the mandatory bouquet and shawl and instead I used the money to educate three deserving underprivileged girl children in TN on your behalf and in your name. They will be proud and will remember you for ever.” He also released the names of the students and the reason why he was sponsoring them.

Simran, Silambarasan greet Vijay with fondness

Silambarasan, aka Simbu, posted pictures of himself hugging Vijay and chatting away with him, writing, “It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ anna today. Wishing him strength, success and God’s blessings as he serves the people of Tamil Nadu. @CMOTamilnadu.”

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Simran, who starred with Vijay in films such as Nerukku Ner (1997), Once More (1997), Thullatha Manamum Thullum (1999), Priyamaanavale (2000) and Udhaya (2004), met the actor-politician with her husband Deepak Bagga and their children, Adheep and Aadit. She also posted pictures of the family posing with him.

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“Years after sharing screen space together, it was a pleasure to meet Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru @actorvijay avargal with my family,” she wrote, adding, “The warmth, humility, and sincerity that endeared him to so many people remain exactly the same! His passion and vision for the progress of our shing him the very best as he leads Tamil Nadu forward.”

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Vijay assumed his post as the chief minister on May 10 after proving a majority to the governor. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is still stuck with the CBFC and awaits certification.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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