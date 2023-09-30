Vishal thanks I&B Ministry for ordering immediate enquiry into CBFC after his allegations of corruption

After the Information and Broadcasting ministry ordered an “immediate inquiry” into actor Vishal’s allegation that he had to pay ₹6.5 lakh to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the certification of the Hindi version of his Tamil film Mark Antony, the Tamil star on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and MIB for taking ‘necessary steps’. (Also Read: Ashoke Pandit demands CBI inquiry into Vishal's allegations of bribery at CBFC; ministry orders probe)

Vishal recently addressed corruption in the CBFC

“I sincerely thank @MIB_India for taking immediate steps on this important matter pertaining to corruption issue in #CBFC Mumbai. Thank you very much for the necessary action taken and definitely hoping for this to be an example for every government official who intends to or is part of corruption and to take the honest route to serve the nation and not the steps of corruption,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Vishal said the government’s necessary steps have brought a “sense of satisfaction to a common man like me.”

“I once again thank my Prime Minister @narendramodi and Maharastra CM @mieknathshinde and everyone involved in brining out this initiative immediately. It brings a sense of satisfaction to a common man like me and others that justice will be served to people who are victims of corruption, Jai-Hind,” he added.

Vishal publicly accused officials at the Indian film certification body.

In a Twitter post, Vishal wrote, “#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntony Hindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate.”

Appealing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter, he added, “Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB.”

A few hours later, the information and broadcasting ministry said senior officials had been deputed to probe further on the “unfortunate” issue of corruption brought forth by actor Vishal.

“The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved,” said the I&B Ministry’s statement.

On Friday, CBFC also reacted to the issue, assuring that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. On the other hand, the board also made it clear that any attempt to tarnish its image will not be tolerated.

The statement read, “It has been noticed that despite the online certification system i.e. E-Cinepramaan in place and regular updates on new system improvements for the film producers/applicants, they still choose to apply through intermediaries or agents. This goes against the objective of eliminating third-party involvement in the certification process.”

“With the implementation of aggressive digitisation, complete process automation, and emphasis on minimal human intervention, the interference of intermediaries/agents has come down significantly however, the practice still exists in some regions, which is defeating the purpose of transparency and smooth functioning of the certification process.”

“Please do not deal with any intermediary or third-party agent. The producers/filmmakers are further cautioned that they should not encourage any third-party agents/ intermediaries. On the contrary, if any third party is claiming they represent CBFC and are demanding any sum of amount, please report it immediately to CBFC at ceo.cbfc@nic.in, romum.cbfc@nic.in. However, we have taken note of the allegations being reported very seriously and CBFC has zero tolerance for corruption. Also, the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved and we shall get into the root cause. Meanwhile, any attempt to malign the image of CBFC will not be tolerated,” it further stated.

