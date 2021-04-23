Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta tie the knot. See their wedding pictures

Actor Vishnu Vishal and shuttler Jwala Gutta got married on Thursday in Hyderabad in a private ceremony. Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud was among the prominent personalities who attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds, as per news agency PTI.

Vishnu had recently announced their wedding on Twitter after dating Jwala for almost two years. Sharing some pictures, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE. Let’s be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around. Need all your love n blessings guys. #newbeginnings." The duo got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in September last year.

Here are pictures from their wedding:

Earlier, Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj in 2010 and they got divorced in 2018. They have a son, Aryan, together. Jwala married fellow shuttler Chetan Anand in 2005 and got divorced in 2011.

Vishnu played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league games before a leg injury brought his cricket career to an end. He then acted in Tamil films and produced a few like Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, and Ratsasan. He has the Tamil film FIR ready for release and is currently shooting for the Tamil thriller Mohandas.

Vishnu was last seen on screen in the multilingual forest-based action-thriller Kaadan, in which he played the role of a mahout. During the shoot, he met with a severe injury and was unable to work for months. However, he said that he had no regrets about the fall. During a pre-release promotional event for Kaadan, he had thanked Jwala for her support during the phase.

Also Read: Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest, Kubbra Sait, Jacqueline Fernandez pay tribute

Speaking at the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Vishnu had said, “We are going to get married real soon and I am going to become a Telugu alludu (son-in-law) now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon."