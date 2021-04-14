Actor Vishnu Vishal announces marriage with Jwala Gutta

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who got engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta last September, has confirmed that their wedding will take place on April 22. Vishnu took to Twitter to make the announcement and confirmed that it will be a private affair with only near and dear ones.

Vishnu and Jwala have been dating for quite a few years. Last September, they got engaged in a close-knit ceremony.

In a statement, he said: “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage. In a private affair, in the presence of near & dear we are getting married.”

Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj and the couple have a son named Aryan. They got married in 2010 and got divorced in 2018. Vishnu has been in a relationship with Jwala Gutta, a popular Indian badminton player, for almost two years.

Jwala, on the other hand, was married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand for six years. They got married in 2005 and divorced in 2011. Vishnu was last seen on screen in Tamil film Kaadan, in which he played a mahout.

It was while shooting for Kaadan that Vishnu met with a severe injury and was unable to work for months. He said he had no regrets about the fall.

During the pre-release promotional event of Kaadan, Vishnu thanked Jwala for her support during the phase.

Vishnu also has Tamil film FIR ready for release. He’s currently shooting for Tamil thriller Mohandas.

