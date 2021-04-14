IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Actor Vishnu Vishal announces marriage with Jwala Gutta
Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are all set to tie the knot.
Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are all set to tie the knot.
tamil cinema

Actor Vishnu Vishal announces marriage with Jwala Gutta

  • Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter to announce that he is tying the knot with Jawla Gutta on April 22. The couple will have an intimate wedding.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 10:48 AM IST

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who got engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta last September, has confirmed that their wedding will take place on April 22. Vishnu took to Twitter to make the announcement and confirmed that it will be a private affair with only near and dear ones.

Vishnu and Jwala have been dating for quite a few years. Last September, they got engaged in a close-knit ceremony.


In a statement, he said: “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage. In a private affair, in the presence of near & dear we are getting married.”

Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj and the couple have a son named Aryan. They got married in 2010 and got divorced in 2018. Vishnu has been in a relationship with Jwala Gutta, a popular Indian badminton player, for almost two years.

Jwala, on the other hand, was married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand for six years. They got married in 2005 and divorced in 2011. Vishnu was last seen on screen in Tamil film Kaadan, in which he played a mahout.

Also read: Hina Khan runs away from paparazzi at airport, fans say 'give her some space'

It was while shooting for Kaadan that Vishnu met with a severe injury and was unable to work for months. He said he had no regrets about the fall.

During the pre-release promotional event of Kaadan, Vishnu thanked Jwala for her support during the phase.

Vishnu also has Tamil film FIR ready for release. He’s currently shooting for Tamil thriller Mohandas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
jwala gutta vishnu vishal

Related Stories

Badminton ace Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal.(Twitter)
Badminton ace Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal.(Twitter)
tamil cinema

Marriage with Jwala Gutta will happen soon, confirms actor Vishnu Vishal

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:38 PM IST
  • Actor Vishnu Vishal, who got engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta last September, has confirmed that their marriage will happen soon. Vishnu and Jwala had been dating for quite a few years, before getting engaged.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Vishnu Vishal and shuttler Jwala Gutta have been in a relationship for close to two years.
Actor Vishnu Vishal and shuttler Jwala Gutta have been in a relationship for close to two years.
entertainment

Actor Vishnu Vishal gets engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta, see pics

Hindustan Times, Chennai | By Karthik Kumar
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2020 01:30 PM IST
Actor Vishnu Vishal has announced his engagement to badminton player Jwala Gutta in a Twitter post. They have been in a relationship for close to two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP