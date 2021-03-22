IND USA
Badminton ace Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal.(Twitter)
Marriage with Jwala Gutta will happen soon, confirms actor Vishnu Vishal

  Actor Vishnu Vishal, who got engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta last September, has confirmed that their marriage will happen soon. Vishnu and Jwala had been dating for quite a few years, before getting engaged.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:38 PM IST

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who got engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta last September, has confirmed that their marriage will happen soon. Vishnu and Jwala had been dating for quite a few years, before getting engaged.

Speaking at the pre-release event of his forthcoming multi-lingual release Aaranya on Sunday in Hyderabad, Vishnu said, “We are going to get married real soon and I am going to become a Telugu alludu (son-in-law) now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon."

Vishnu went on to thank Jwala for her immense support throughout the course of the shoot of Aaranya, which has been made in two other languages. The film is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. It also stars Rana Daggubati in a crucial role.

Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj and the couple has a son named Aryan. They got married in 2010 and got divorced in 2018. For close to two years,

Jwala, on the other hand, was married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand for six years. They got married in 2005 and ended their marriage in 2011.

Talking about working in Kaadan with real elephants and overcoming his fear of nature, Vishnu had said in a media interaction: “I’m afraid of forest and Nature. But the movie communicates an important message: that love is universal.”

It was while shooting for Kaadan that Vishnu met with a severe injury and was out of acting for months. He said he had no regrets about the fall. “I have no regrets because I was back on my feet and overcame my inhibitions. The movie went through a lot of hurdles over the last two and a half years. But one person who kept his patience and vision intact was Prabhu sir.”

Also read: Actor Vishnu Vishal gets engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta, see pics

Vishnu also has Tamil film FIR ready for release. He’s currently shooting for Tamil thriller Mohandas.

