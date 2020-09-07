Actor Vishnu Vishal gets engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta, see pics

regional-movies

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who currently awaits the release of Tamil forest-based action-thriller Kaadan and forthcoming production FIR, on Monday revealed that he and his live-in girlfriend Jwala Gutta are officially engaged. They got engaged on Monday on the occasion of Jwala’s birthday.

Vishnu took to Twitter to announce the news and share some pictures.

“Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE. Let’s be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around. Need all your love n blessings guys. #newbeginnings (sic), he wrote.

Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj and the couple has a son named Aryan. They got married in 2010 and got divorced in 2018. For close to two years, Vishnu has been in a relationship with Jwala Gutta, a popular Indian badminton player. Jwala, on the other hand, was married to fellow Shuttler Chetan Anand for six years. They got married in 2005 and ended their marriage in 2011. If everything goes as planned, Vishnu and Jwala are hoping to get married soon.

Meanwhile, Vishnu awaits the release of Kaadan, which also stars Rana Daggubati in a key role. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Kaadan is a forest-based thriller. It will also be released in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi. Pulkit Samrat has played Vishnu’s character in the Hindi version.

Talking about working in Kaadan with real elephants and overcoming his fear of nature, Vishnu had said in a media interaction: “I’m afraid of forest and Nature. But the movie communicates an important message: that love is universal.”

It was while shooting for Kaadan that Vishnu met with a severe injury and was out of acting for months. He said he had no regrets about the fall. “I have no regrets because I was back on my feet and overcame my inhibitions. The movie went through a lot of hurdles over the last two and a half years. But one person who kept his patience and vision intact was Prabhu sir.”

There are also reports that Vishnu Vishal might soon star in the Tamil remake of recent Telugu hit Jersey, which is about a 36-year-old father returning to playing cricket for the country for the sake of his son. He also has Tamil film FIR ready for release.

