Home / Regional Movies / Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal pays full salary to technicians during lockdown

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal pays full salary to technicians during lockdown

Actor Vishnu Vishal has been giving complete salary to his technicians through the coronavirus lockdown. His kind gesture was revealed in a tweet by filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan.

regional-movies Updated: May 06, 2020 15:53 IST
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vishnu Vishal has three films under production, which are currently on hold.
Actor Vishnu Vishal, who is also a producer, is currently busy with three films in different stages of production. Even though the shoot of these films are currently on hold due to lockdown, Vishnu has been paying full salaries to his technicians.

Vishnu’s kind gesture has been brought forward by filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan, who took to Twitter and wrote: “Read about @TheVishnuVishal taking care of the three creative teams, production staff & office staff with a full salary so that they survive. With the uncertainty of COVID 19, his own projects...his gesture of reaching out is commendable. Charity begins from home. Inspiring! (sic).”

 

He currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller FIR. He also has another project titled Mohandas and a yet-untitled film in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vishnu also currently awaits the release of Tamil forest-based thriller Kaadan, which also stars Rana Daggubati. The film has been directed by Prabhu Solomon.

Talking about working in Kaadan with real elephants and overcoming his fear of nature, Vishnu recent said in a media interaction: “I’m afraid of forest and Nature. But the movie communicates an important message: that love is universal.”

It was while shooting for Kaadan that Vishnu met with a severe injury and was out of acting for months. He said he had no regrets about the fall. “I have no regrets because I was back on my feet and overcame my inhibitions. The movie went through a lot of hurdles over the last two and a half years. But one person who kept his patience and vision intact was Prabhu sir.”

There are also reports that Vishnu Vishal might soon star in the Tamil remake of recent Telugu hit Jersey, which is about a 36-year-old father returning to playing cricket for the country for the sake of his son.

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
'Creaky and cumbersome': PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal's Covid-19 data
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
'You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat'
This car company offers EMI assurance program in case of job uncertainty
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
