Vishnu Vishal seeks audiences’ opinion regarding announcement of his next project

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:52 IST

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who was last seen on screen in Silukkuvarupatti Singam, has sought the opinion of audience on whether he should announce the title of his next film amid lockdown on Saturday.

Vishnu took to Twitter to run a poll and asked: “Hi. Wanted to start my next movie on April 11 but life had different plans. I still want to be positive and share the details on the same date, but only with your approval. We tried something different and have made a title announcement teaser but your decision will be final.”

The poll has two options. The first one – ‘yes, go ahead and release’ while the second states the announcement can wait till the end of pandemic. Over 60 percent of audiences have voted for the first option. They want Vishnu to go ahead and release the title teaser on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Vishnu currently awaits the release of Tamil forest-based thriller Kaadan, which also stars Rana Daggubati. The film has been directed by Prabhu Solomon.

Talking about working in Kaadan with real elephants and overcoming his fear of nature, Vishnu recent said in a media interaction: “I’m afraid of forest and Nature. But the movie communicates an important message: that love is universal.”

It was while shooting for Kaadan that Vishnu met with a severe injury and was out of acting for months. He said he had no regrets about the fall.

“I have no regrets because I was back on my feet and overcame my inhibitions. The movie went through a lot of hurdles over the last two and a half years. But one person who kept his patience and vision intact was Prabhu sir.”

There are also reports that Vishnu Vishal might soon star in the Tamil remake of recent Telugu hit Jersey, which is about a 36-year-old father returning to playing cricket for the country for the sake of his son.

