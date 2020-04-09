When Raghu Ram told Ayushmann Khurrana at Roadies audition ‘I am not interested in your acting, this is a reality show’

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:28 IST

Today, Ayushmann Khurrana is the proud recipient of a National Award with multiple Rs 100-crore films to his credit, but he has worked very hard to reach where he is. Before he took Bollywood by storm with his powerful performances, he participated in and won the second season of popular reality show Roadies. He was a 20-year-old journalism student at the time.

A video of Ayushmann’s audition has resurfaced online, and he is seen being grilled by former host Raghu Ram, who was notoriously intimidating. The clip has nearly one lakh views on Instagram, with fans commenting how times have changed.

In the video, a bespectacled Ayushmann says that he specialises in making friends, and says that he deserves to be in Roadies as he brings an “entertainment factor” with him. However, Raghu is unimpressed and tells him to stop with the “put on charm” and showcase his real self.

“Aapka put on charm, aapka smile, aapka baat karne ka tareeka, it’s not you (This put on charm, this smile and jovial way of speaking is not you),” Raghu says, to which Ayushmann remarks that he is, after all, an actor.

Raghu then tells Ayushmann that Roadies is not the place for him to display his acting chops. “I am not interested in your acting. This is a reality show. Aap ek character play nahi kar rahe hai (You are not playing a character). You are Ayushmann,” he says.

When Ayushmann insists that his cheerful persona is, in fact, real, Raghu exclaims, “Aap asliyat mein aise hai?! Bhagwaan bachaye (You really are like this?! May God help us)!”

Ayushmann has not looked back since he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. He was last seen as a homosexual man in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which received positive reviews from critics and earned more than Rs 75 crore at the box office.

