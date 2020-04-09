Rashami Desai says she contacted Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan after Bigg Boss 13

tv

TV actor Rashami Desai, who had several ugly fights with Sidharth Shukla on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, has now said she is “cool” with him and has even wished him after watching his recent music video, Bhula Doonga opposite Shehnaaz Gill.

Rashami told Spotboye in an interview, “We are cool with each other now. In fact, I wished him and Shehnaaz both after seeing their song Bhula Dunga.” While Sidharth went on to win Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Rashami were among the finalists.

Rashami had quite a tumultuous journey with yet another co-contestant -Arhaan Khan. She first confirmed her relationship with Arhaan. However, during the course of the show, host Salman Khan told her that Arhaan had a child from his first marriage. Rashami was visibly shocked to learn this and claimed she knew of his divorce but not the child. However, she soon forgave him and both Arhaan and Rashami agreed to discuss all their differences only once the show ends. Things did not turn out as expected and after Arhaan was evicted from the show, Rashami declared, in his absence, that she ended the relationship with Arhaan.

However, Rashami has also contacted Arhaan after she came out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. “I think he expected me to call. He sent me messages. Thoda bahut communication hua but then I was sure it’s not happening. It was just communication. Everything was over between us inside the Bigg Boss House only,” she told the entertainment about Arhaan.

Currently self-isolating in Mumbai, Rashami recently shared a picture with her family and wrote on Instagram: “What I love the most about staying home because of self quarantine is who I share it with. Maa Tell me how’s your quarantine time going with your fam ?” In the image, Rashami is standing next to her mother who is seated on a sofa, next to the actor.

