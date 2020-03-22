Rashami Desai won’t blame Arhaan Khan, issue with family for her depression: ‘You need to know your self worth’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and TV star Rashami Desai has spoken on her battle with depression and how she managed to defeat it. Crediting her work schedule for keeping her centred through the period, Rashami also spoke about the pivotal role her family played.

Elaborating on how she realised she was facing depression, Rashami says, “You start feeling low, your self-esteem is hit, your self-confidence is almost zero. You become moody and sad and your choices change. Many people face this but they do not talk about it. Maine apne aap ko baandh liya tha (I limited myself during that period). The beautiful part is that my work always supported me. Because I worked, it helped me a lot. And 3-4 years later, I also took counselling and realised that if I could create something, I could also undo something.”

Rashami explained how she dealt with it, “Aap unlogo k saath raho jo aapko aage badhte dekhna chahte hai, jo aapko badhne me help karein. Bahut baar hota hai aapko realise nahi hai aur jo aapki choices hoti hai usk hisab se cheesein nahi chalti to aap kahi na kahi murjha jate ho (You should stay with people who want to see you grow and who can help you grow. Often, we do not realise but our choices may be wrong. We are sad when things do not match our expectations). I think you should always move ahead in life, never give up.”

Rashami began dating Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13 and broke up with him even before the show ended after she found out he had hidden some details from her. When asked if her depression and closeness with Arhaan was because of certain misunderstanding with her family, Rashami said, “No, it was not during the time for sure. I would not like to disclose that (the time she faced depression). Also, to blame someone, is not correct; you must understand your own worth. You can’t blame other people. You expect a lot from the people and you can’t take it when they are not fulfilled. Maybe you were immature to understand, or you did not have the courage to say the right things or make the right choices. It is common and happens with lot of people. I would not like to mention anything extra, more than this. In the past five years, I have been very strong.”

Asked about her plans for the time she might be spending at home, given the social distancing advisories issued by the government in wake of coronavirus, she reveals she has a lot of income tax returns and taxes to file. “IT returns. I haven’t filed some taxes for past few months; I also have a few webseries and films on my wishlist that I will watch. I will also start a workout and begin a 100 day challenge.”

On the work front, Rashami had begun shooting for Naagin 4 before the coronavirus lockdown stalled shootings. Reports claimed that Mahira Sharma was approached for the same role and Rashami says, “They must have approached many people. A senior person approached me for the role and hours after the discussion, it was all over news that I am doing Naagin 4. This is very different from what I have done - the characters that I have played. Shooting for a supernatural serial is also very different.”

She also reveals that they had to shoot for entire days, almost 12 hours to ensure they completed one episode of Naagin 4. “We started at 7 and packed up around 8/8:30 because of the coronavirus threat. I just saw a very talented singer, Kanika has tested positive. Thank God people are taking it all very seriously now,” she adds. Currently under isolation in her own house, Rashami reveals she had cough and cold only recently but confirms that she got checked and “I do not have coronavirus.”

Asked if she was wary of stepping into the supernatural genre, Rashami said, “Naagin is hit franchise. People have expectations and everyone is working hard so I am sure things will be better than earlier. I have got to know that they changed the character arc of Nayantara (Rashami’s role) that was earlier essayed by Jasmin (Bhasin). Nayantara does not realise that she is being used and even does things she does not want. There will be more twists, the character has a grey shade. But the story will change as the responses we get.”

