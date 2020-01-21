Raghu Ram shares new pics of son Rhythm as a proud parent, thanks ex-wife Sugandha Garg for clicking them

tv

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:02 IST

VJ and Splitsvilla host Raghu Ram is clearly enjoying parenthood. Since the birth of his son Rhythm on January 6, he has occasionally shared pictures of the newborn baby. The latest were shared on Monday.

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, Raghu wrote: “Presenting... The Proud Parents! #BabyRhythm #DaddyLife @nataliediluccio Pic: @isugandha Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!” In one, Raghu has his son in his arms, while in the second, his wife Natalie Di Luccio holds the baby in her arms. In both the pictures, we don’t see the face of the baby, who is in a black shirt.

What’s interesting is that the picture has been clicked by his ex-wife Sugandha Garg. TV star Karanvir Bohra too commented on the post and wrote: “He is a doll.” Fans too loved the pictures.

Rhythm was born by ‘water birth and hypno-birthing techniques’, a report in Mumbai Mirror had said. Raghu and Natalie had taken great pains in naming their son as they wanted a name that reflected their ‘multicultural’ union and could not be associated with any religion.

Speaking about it, the report quoted him as saying, they were keen to “find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multilingual name” to reflect their union. “So we picked ‘Rhythm’. More importantly, it can’t be linked to any religion.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she did ‘tacky films’, undeserving roles to afford best surgeon for sister Rangoli Chandel’s treatment

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raghu had mentioned how parenthood was a conscious decision. He said, “It wasn’t an accident, it was a well-planned decision, something that we always wanted and we were so looking forward to it.”

After the birth of Rhythm, Sugandha had taken to Instagram to congratulate the new parents. She wrote: “A photo to commemorate the passing of time..Welcome Rhythm...You’ve been born to warriors. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more