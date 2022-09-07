When Rajinikanth called Kamal Haasan, asked for his help after struggling to act in Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathy

Actor Rajinikanth at the trailer and music launch event of Ponniyin Selvan on Tuesday night revealed an interesting anecdote about the shooting experience on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathy. The film marked the maiden collaboration of the duo. Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth recalled his experience working with Mani Ratnam and how he struggled to act in the film. It was a call to actor Kamal Haasan that helped him with the shoot. (Also Read | Kamal Haasan also wanted to make Ponniyin Selvan, wanted to cast Rajinikanth)

Rajinikanth was one of the chief guests of the event which was organized in a grand way in Chennai Nehru indoor stadium. Kamal Haasan also presided over as one of the chief guests. Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth recalled his first shooting experience for Thalapathy, “I remember returning from Bombay to join the shoot. I asked for a makeup man and they said just wear foundation. The costume was loose pants and a loose shirt. I was surprised and I asked what this is?”

Talking about the shooting experience, he revealed his first scene was with Shobana. “She was a bully of sorts. She joked about how I’m going to be removed from the film and was going to be eventually replaced by Kamal. It was tough to act in the film. As an actor, I had a set of stock expressions. For love, I had some and similarly some for basic emotions. Mani didn't accept any. I remember him telling me to feel. I asked what I should feel. I then called Kamal and said it's really tough to act with this guy (Mani Ratnam). Kamal said, 'I knew this would happen'. He suggested that I ask Mani to act and just copy him. That call really worked. Thanks Kamal,” he added.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Jailer. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. He has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project, which is being presented by Kalanithi Maran.

Recently, the team of the film released Rajnikanth's first look poster and treated fans with the news of the commencement of the film's shoot. In the poster, Rajinikanth wore an off-white shirt and khaki trousers. Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.

