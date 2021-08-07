Yashika Aanand says she wasn't drunk or drugged in road accident that killed best friend: 'Have no stress on this'

Actor Yashika Aanand, who was involved in a road accident in which she lost her best friend, has opened about the incident and what transpired that night. In her latest interview, Yashika clarified that she wasn’t drunk or intoxicated that night.

On June 25, Yashika met with an accident on East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram in Chennai. She was travelling with her friends when their vehicle rammed into the median and fell into a nearby pit. One of Yashika’s friends, Vallichetti Pavani, died on the spot.

In an interview to The Hindu, Yashika spoke at length about how the accident took place and how she lost her friend.

“The road was really dark, and I unfortunately hit the divider. Our car drifted sharply and then toppled over three times. Pavani was in the co-passenger’s seat, but she hadn’t put her seatbelt on and the window was open as she was getting some air. So when the crash happened, she was flung out of the open window and fell outside, hitting her head. The rest of us were inside the car, but the doors were jammed and we had to break open the sunroof to escape.”

Yashika, who was driving the car, clarified that she wasn’t drunk or intoxicated. “I have to stress on this: I was not drunk or intoxicated, or using drugs of any kind. It was an unfortunate accident that happened out of nowhere, because of a moment’s lapse in concentration. And for that, I take full responsibility. I’m wracked by the guilt of staying alive, and now I have to live forever with this. I wish I had not survived. But that doesn’t mean I’m accepting everything that is said about me on social media. There’s even a fake video of us circulating with people claiming I was drunk-driving,” she said.

Yashika, who was recently discharged from the hospital, added that she can’t walk for around six months because of multiple fractures.

“I am physically and mentally a mess, and I am going to attend PTSD counselling to try and recover from this somehow. I wanted to post a video online explaining everything, but I’m in no position to record myself talking. All I can do at the moment is think of Pavani and wonder what could have been,” she said.

