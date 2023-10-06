Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film crosses $100M in advance sales, here's all you need to know

Pop sensation and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been dominating the music industry with back-to-back remakes of her albums under the tag ‘Taylor's Version’. The ‘Blank Space’ singer is currently on her biggest world tour of all time - The Eras tour. It doesn't come as a surprise that Taylor is now dominating the Box Office too. Anyone who knows the ‘Speak Now’ singer is surely familiar with her upcoming concert film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ which was filmed during her ongoing tour.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023 (Photo by Michael Tran/AFP)(AFP)

The concert film has already crossed $100 million in advance tickets globally, as per AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment. The film is set to open at nearly 8500 theatres spread over 100 countries in almost a week.

When is the Eras Tour film releasing?

The 2-hour and 45-minute long 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' film will hit the big screen on October 13. The release date is quite special to Swifties (A term for Taylor's fans) considering thirteen is the singer's lucky number. The ‘Cardigan’ singer announced the official date for her upcoming film on Instagram and shared the link for buying tickets in advance.

Interestingly, the Blumhouse production company had earlier set the release date for The Exorcist: Believer on the same day but later pushed it to a further date to ensure harmony between the singer and filmmakers.

Where to watch the Eras Tour film?

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Eras Tour film will only be shown at AMC locations due to an exclusive deal with the AMC theatres. However, according to Deadline, the Cinemark and Regal will also show the film alongside AMC. The movie is expected to run for four weeks, likely on Thursdays, Fridays, and throughout the weekend. As for the sub-distribution partners, Variance Films is handling the premiere in the US, Cinepolis in Mexico and Central America, and Cineplex in Canada. However, Trafalgar is in charge of the release outside of North America.

How to get the tickets for the Eras Tour film?

Fans eager to watch the film can head to the link shared by Taylor on her Instagram account to purchase the tickets digitally in advance. Additionally, tickets are available at retailers - Cinemark, Atom Tickets, and Fandango.

Ticket prices are region-specific and will vary depending on the location of the buyer. According to Popbuzz, the average pricing of the tickets is- Adults: $19.89 (plus tax), Children (age 2-12): $13.13 (plus tax), and Seniors (age 60+): $13.13 (plus tax).

The Trailer for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

The trailer for the film was uploaded on Taylor Swift's official YouTube channel on August 31. Additionally, the singer also shared a video clip on her Instagram handle as the fans awaited further updates.

The Cast and Crew of the Eras Tour film

The concert film is directed by Sam Wrench, who has also helmed live films by other top artists, such as Lizzo and Billie Eilish. As per IMDb, the singer-songwriter will be joined by dancers - Amanda Balen, Taylor Banks, Karen Chuang, Audrey Douglass, Tori Evans, Sydney Moss, among others. As the film was shot over 6 shows from the singer's ongoing world tour, the musical docu film is expected to feature guest appearances by other artists, who performed with Taylor during concerts.

What is the meaning behind ‘Eras’?

‘Fearless’ singer refers to the word Eras to describe the theme and her state of mind for each of her albums over the years. It can be said the Eras may just be a grand medely of her albums, except only this time, it's Taylor's version.

Eras includes songs from her albums Speak Now, Red, Lover, and 1989. Additionally, Taylor has also included her newer songs as a sequence, along with songs that were never released before, calling them 'from the vault).