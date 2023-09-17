Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film shakes up Hollywood, forces movies to shuffle release dates

Taylor Swift, a powerhouse in the music world, is now making waves in the film industry with her upcoming "The Eras Tour" concert movie. While this marks an exciting moment for her fans, it's causing a ripple effect in the film release schedules, leaving other productions scrambling to find their place in the spotlight. Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The anticipation surrounding Taylor Swift's cinematic venture has led to a surprising number of films reshuffling their release schedules. Even John Cena's action-comedy film, "Freelance," has delayed its release by three weeks to avoid clashing with "The Exorcist: Believer," a film that initially adjusted its release date due to the looming Swift effect.

Box Office Pro data highlights the widespread 'Swift-aversion' in the cinema industry. According to forecasts, "The Eras Tour" is expected to outshine the combined opening weekend earnings of all its six remaining competitors from September 22 to its release date on October 13.

On one end, films like "EXPEND4BLES," Gareth Edwards’ innovative science fiction project "The Creator," "Dumb Money," "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," "Saw X," and "The Exorcist: Believer" are estimated to earn around $68 million collectively during their first weekend. In contrast, "The Eras Tour" alone is projected to rake in an astounding $96 million or more.

Even in the most optimistic scenarios for competing films, their cumulative earnings may barely reach $104 million. This leaves Taylor Swift significantly ahead, with her film's earnings potentially soaring to as high as $145 million. It's undeniably the Taylor Swift era, and the film industry must adapt to accommodate her colossal star power.

While the entertainment sector welcomes the prospect of massive earnings from Taylor Swift's film, it does pose challenges for others in the industry. As films reschedule to avoid clashing with this box office juggernaut, questions arise about the room left for smaller films or whether they will be overshadowed by Swift's dominance.

Taylor Swift's entry into the film industry is causing both excitement and trepidation. Her popularity virtually guarantees impressive box office numbers, providing a financial boost to theaters. However, it disrupts the plans of many other films, forcing them to adjust their release schedules and casting doubt on their earning potential.

As "The Eras Tour" readies for its theatrical release, one thing is clear: Taylor Swift's influence extends well beyond the music charts, and the film industry must either adapt to her presence or yield the spotlight.