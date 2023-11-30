Telangana Assembly polls: Actor Srikanth urges people to vote to show power of democracy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Meka Srikanth cast his vote in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on Thursday and urged people to vote to show power of democracy during the ongoing Telangana Assembly polls.

He wore a white shirt with black pants for the visit.

After casting his vote the actor requested people to vote in a media interaction. He said, ". Everybody is doinbg vote."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1730074270007697880

Notably, polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Srikanth has appeared in films such as Swarabhishekam, which received the National Film Award for Best Telugu Feature Film in 2004. Virodhi, Srikanth's second film, premiered in the Indian Panorama section of the 2011 International Film Festival of India.

He'll next be seen in 'Game Changer' alongside Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram and Sunil.

He also has 'Devara' in his pipeline. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan.

'Devara' will be released in two parts. The first part of the film will be released on April 5, 2024.

The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

