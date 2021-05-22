Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Actor Ponnambalam thanks Chiranjeevi for donating 2 lakh for kidney transplant, watch video
Actor Ponnambalam thanks Chiranjeevi for donating 2 lakh for kidney transplant, watch video

In a video, actor Ponnambalam is seen thanking Chiranjeevi for helping him. Few days back, Chiranjeevi had come to the rescue of actor Pavala Syamala and offered ₹1 lakh as aid.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya.

Actor Ponnambalam, who has been battling with kidney-related issues over the last few months, has thanked Chiranjeevi for his kind gesture of donating 2 lakhs towards his kidney transplant surgery.

In a video, Ponnambalam thanked Chiranjeevi for helping him out in this dire situation.

“Chiranjeevi sir, 2 lakh you gave for my kidney transplant was extremely helpful. I will never forget your help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you,” Ponnambalam said in the video.

Throughout the pandemic, Chiranjeevi has been helping several people who have been in dire need. When he learnt that Ponnambalam had been seeking financial help for his medical expenses, Chiranjeevi came forward to support.

Popular for playing villain roles, Ponnambalam used to be a very familiar face in Tamil and Telugu cinema in the 1990s and early 2000s. He had worked with Chiranjeevi in two Telugu films – Gharana Mogudu and Mugguru Monagallu.

Ponnambalam started his career as a stuntman and eventually went on to become an actor, popular for playing negative roles. He was also a contestant in the second season of Tamil Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan.

